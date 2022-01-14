Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Raised to €110.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,036. Legrand has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

