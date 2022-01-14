Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Up 1%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 5,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 12.13% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.