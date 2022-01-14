Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 102,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

