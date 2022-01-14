Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

