Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $37.66

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $41.26. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 440,821 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

