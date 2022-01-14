Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $938.87 million. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 6,991,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

