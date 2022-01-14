Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 105,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the previous session’s volume of 25,071 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 44.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 89,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 831.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 1,695,911 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 624,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,810,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

