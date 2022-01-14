Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.15. 14,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,199. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

