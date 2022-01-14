K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading Up 11.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)’s stock price was up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $7.77. The firm had revenue of $879.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.20 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

