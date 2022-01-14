Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

KOP stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $671.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

