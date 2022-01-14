Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $34.04 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

