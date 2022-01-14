Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

