Konica Minolta, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $9.39 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

