Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 9,362 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WK traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. 5,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

