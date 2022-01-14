Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.76. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

