Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 694,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,947. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

