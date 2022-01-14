Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,710. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

