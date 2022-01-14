Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

STRL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.28. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

