Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knights Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.72).

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 402 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 405.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.87. The firm has a market cap of £337.25 million and a P/E ratio of 102.44. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

