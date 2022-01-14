KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.