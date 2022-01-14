KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.83.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $68.93. 36,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

