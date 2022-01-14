Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

