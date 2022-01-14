Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Shares Up 1.3%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMMPF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

