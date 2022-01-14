KeyCorp Weighs in on Oxford Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

NYSE OXM opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 132.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

