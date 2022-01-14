KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $1,771,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

