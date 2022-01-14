Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.
KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,569. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.
In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
