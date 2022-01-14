Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,569. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

