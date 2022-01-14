Kemacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $18,415.27 and approximately $28.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00034842 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.