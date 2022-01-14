Keep4r 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,070.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00023767 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $876,630.03 and approximately $2,070.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

