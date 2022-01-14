KBC Group NV Sells 16,706 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $377.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

