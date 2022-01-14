KBC Group NV Sells 15,543 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $57,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 30,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,385. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

