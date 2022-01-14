KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $44,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 24,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,381. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

