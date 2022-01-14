KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Newmont worth $60,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,447. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.