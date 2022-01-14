KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 838,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 234,304 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $50,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 152,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.51.

TWTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. 103,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,933,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

