KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.73.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 144,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,888. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.