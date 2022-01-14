Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

KAIKY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

