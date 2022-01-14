Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 156.1% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 931,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU remained flat at $$293.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

