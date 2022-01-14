Kambria (KAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108,329.00

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $108,329.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,746.31 or 1.00061282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00088186 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00333881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.09 or 0.00440275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00136675 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007547 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

