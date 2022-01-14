JustInvest LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $127.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.