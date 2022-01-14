JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 158,170 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,965 shares of company stock worth $116,637,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.