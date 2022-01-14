JustInvest LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $304.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

