JustInvest LLC Has $409,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

CCK stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

