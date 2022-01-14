JustInvest LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 694,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.94 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

