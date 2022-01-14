Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to 7,300.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,561.83.

NYSE GRUB opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 14,154,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 141,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 141,543 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $1,738,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

