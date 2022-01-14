Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $262.53

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.53 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 257.80 ($3.50). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 259.60 ($3.52), with a volume of 3,202,735 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on JUP. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.68) to GBX 290 ($3.94) in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.09.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 360,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,213,281.17).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

