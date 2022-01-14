Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 395,561 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

