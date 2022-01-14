Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 458,809 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,809 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.54% of Pitney Bowes worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 75.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBI opened at $6.62 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

