Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 20,914 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $197.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

