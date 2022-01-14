Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 113,743 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2,211.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.