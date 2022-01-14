Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

EXPD stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

