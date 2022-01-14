Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Baidu by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Shares of BIDU opened at $152.51 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.